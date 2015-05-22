API Calls: 0.029798984527588s

Yellow Bananas Size lb Identifier 00000000040112 SKU/UPC 4011

Our Family 2% Gallon Milk Size 1 gal Identifier 00070253651809 SKU/UPC 7025365180

Our Family Whole Gallon Milk Size 1 gal Identifier 00070253651007 SKU/UPC 7025365100

Chicken Boneless Breast Value Pack Size lb Identifier 00260778000002 SKU/UPC 26077800000

Beef Ground Chuck Value Pack Size lb Identifier 00262508000009 SKU/UPC 26250800000

Ground Beef Value Pack Size lb Identifier 00261656000008 SKU/UPC 26165600000

O/F LRG GRADE A EGGS Size 1 dz Identifier 00070253699825 SKU/UPC 7025369982

24 Pack Our Family Spring Water .5Lt Size 24 pk Identifier 00070253287947 SKU/UPC 7025328794

Sunbeam Bread, Enriched, Giant Size 24 oz Description Per slice: 80 calories; 0 g sat fat; 120 mg sodium (5% DV); 2 g sugars. Double your school spirit cash! Aug., Sept. & Oct. see bottom panel for information. Family owned since 1901. Seal of Quality: Awarded by quality bakers of America. What could be better than a sandwich made with soft, delicious Sunbeam bread? Enjoy the smooth, satisfying texture and great taste, from the brand your family trusts - Sunbeam. Sunbeam - a family favorite for over 70 years! Double your cash! During Aug., Sept. & oct. receive 10c per UPC (instead of 5c). School Spirit: Now you can raise money for your school every time you buy specially-marked Sunbeam products. Just clip and send in proof-of-purchase symbols (UPCs) according to program guidelines. Sunbeam will donate a nickel to your school for each UPC received. Quality guaranteed. This bag may not be recyclable in your area. Questions? 1 855 755-bake (2253). www.schoolspiritprograms.com. Identifier 00071301047377 SKU/UPC 7130104737 Manufacturer Aunt Millies Bakeries Brand Sunbeam

Yellow Sweet Onions Size 1 lb Identifier 00000000041669 SKU/UPC 4166

Beef Ground Chuck Size lb Identifier 00261658000006 SKU/UPC 26165800000

Dole Fresh Iceberg Lettuce Size 1 ea Description Dole® Fresh Iceberg Lettuce. For a happier, healthier you! 25% An excellent source of vitamin K which promotes bone health. Have you tried Fiesta Lettuce Cups See our website. Satisfaction guaranteed. Questions Comments Call us at: 1-800-356-3111. Visit www.dole.com. ©2015 Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc. Identifier 00071430031872 SKU/UPC 7143003187 Manufacturer Dole Fresh Vegetables Brand Dole

Our Family Bacon Size 12 oz Identifier 00070253625213 SKU/UPC 7025362521

Nick White Bread Size 20 oz Identifier 00078821100087 SKU/UPC 7882110008

Green/Ridge/Short Cucumber Size ea Identifier 00000000040624 SKU/UPC 4062

Fresh & Soft Enriched White Bread Size 16 oz Description Fresh & Soft Enriched White Bread. Round top. Per 2 slices: 120 Calories. 0g Sat fat, 0% DV. 200mg Sodium, 9% DV. 2g Sugars. Net Wt 16 oz (1 lb) 454 g. Call: 1 855 755-BAKE (2253). Identifier 00071314041522 SKU/UPC 7131404152 Manufacturer Aunt Millie's Bakeries Brand Fresh & Soft

Tomatoes, Hot House Size 1 lb Identifier 00000000047999 SKU/UPC 4799

Mbj Idaho Potatoes Size 10 lb Identifier 00033383536507 SKU/UPC 3338353650

VM Bolthouse Baby Cut Carrots Size 1 pk Description The Green Giant® Difference: Packed at our state-of-the art processing facility, using strict quality standards. Industry leading temperature control sanitation systems. Year-round availability. Food safety programs in place. Seed varieties selected for sweetness and flavor. Consumers receive safe and healthy products. Extends shelf-life, reduces shrink. Maintains consumer buying patterns. Establishes buyer and consumer confidence. Great taste builds consumer loyalty. Delicious and Nutritious A Versatile Favorite in Recipes and Lunchboxes Pair with Dip for a Healthy and Convenient Snack Save Kitchen Prep Time Identifier 00033383666020 SKU/UPC 3338366602 Manufacturer Bolthouse Farms Brand VM Bolthouse

Fresh & Soft Enriched Hamburger Buns - 8 CT Size 8ct Description Fresh & Soft Enriched Hamburger Buns. Per Bun: 110 Calories. 0g Sat fat, 0% DV. 210 mg Sodium, 9% DV. 2g Sugars. Net Wt 12 oz (340 g). Call: 1 855 755-BAKE (2253). Identifier 00071314041508 SKU/UPC 7131404150 Manufacturer Aunt Millie's Bakeries Brand Fresh & Soft

Pepsi - 6 PK Size 6 pk Description Pepsi. 210 calories per bottle. 16.9 fl oz (1.05 pt) 500ml. Bottled Under the Authority of PepsiCo, Inc, Purchase NY 10577. Very low sodium. 35mg or less per 240ml (8 fl oz). Caffeine content: 53mg/16.9 fl oz. www.pepsi.com. PepsiCo, Pepsi-Cola and the Pepsi Globe are registered trademarks of PepsiCo, Inc. Product questions 1-800-433-2652. Partially produced with genetic engineering. Pepsi-Cola®. Please recyclable. Identifier 00012000504051 SKU/UPC 1200050405 Manufacturer PepsiCo Brand Pepsi

Splttop Wheat Size 20 oz Identifier 00078821100223 SKU/UPC 7882110022

CHICKEN THIGHS VALUE PACK Size lb Identifier 00260873000006 SKU/UPC 26087300000

Idaho Potatoes Size 5 lb Identifier 00033383536101 SKU/UPC 3338353610 Manufacturer Sun-Glo of Idaho Brand Sun Supreme

Our Family 1% Gallon Milk Size 1 gal Identifier 00070253652134 SKU/UPC 7025365213

Lemons, Large Size 1 ea Identifier 00000000040532 SKU/UPC 4053

CHICKEN DRUMSTICKS VALUE PACK Size lb Identifier 00260872000007 SKU/UPC 26087200000

Doritos Tortilla Chips Nacho Cheese Size 9.75 oz Description Doritos® Tortilla Chips Nacho Cheese. Spicy nacho flavored. Net wt 9 3/4 oz (276.4g). Guaranteed fresh. Until printed date or the snack's on us. Questions or comments 1-800-352-4477. Mon-Fri 9:00am to 4:30pm CT. Email or chat at fritolay.com. ©2013 Frito-Lay North America, Inc. Identifier 00028400642033 SKU/UPC 2840064203 Manufacturer Frito-Lay, Inc. Brand Doritos

Dole Fresh Celery Size 1 ea Description Dole® Fresh Celery. An excellent source of vitamin K which promotes healthy bones. Have you tried roasted celery soup Have you tried grilled celery with spicy peanut sauce See our website. Satisfaction guaranteed. Questions Comments Call us at: 1-800-356-3111. Visit: www.dole.com. © 2016 Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. Identifier 00071430047002 SKU/UPC 7143004700 Manufacturer Dole Fresh Vegetables Brand Dole

Dole Lettuce, Shredded Size 8 oz Description Toss with creamy Italian dressing and serve on your favorite sandwich. Salad Guide: Taste: 1; Texture: 3. Throughly washed; preservative free; all natural. Excellent source of vitamin K. Dole shredded lettuce is an excellent source of vitamin K which helps promote bone health. Produce of USA. Identifier 00071430010655 SKU/UPC 7143001065 Manufacturer Dole Brand Dole

Pork Loin Boneless Center Cut Half Size lb Identifier 00261248000003 SKU/UPC 26124800000

White/Green Seedless Grapes Size 1 lb Description Perlette Seedless/Thompson Seedless Identifier 00000000040228 SKU/UPC 4022

Mountain Dew - 6 PK Size 6 pk Description Mountain Dew®. 240 Calories per bottle. 16.9 fl oz (1.05 pt) 500 ml. Low sodium. Caffeine content: 77mg/16.9 fl oz. Please recycle. Product questions 1-800-433-2652. www.mountaindew.com. Identifier 00012000504082 SKU/UPC 1200050408 Manufacturer PepsiCo Brand Mountain Dew

Pork Loin Boneless Sirloin Roast Size lb Identifier 00260229000001 SKU/UPC 26022900000

Daisy Sour Cream Pure & Natural Size 16 oz Description Daisy® Brand Pure & Natural® Sour Cream. Grade A. Pasteurized. (877) 292-9830. daisybrand.com. Identifier 00073420000110 SKU/UPC 7342000011 Manufacturer Daisy Brand Brand Daisy

Poly Idaho Potato Size 3 lb Identifier 00033383536002 SKU/UPC 3338353600

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Dinner Original Flavor Size 7.25 oz Description Kraft Original Flavor Macaroni & Cheese Dinner. Smmmile, it's the cheesiest. The taste you love. No artificial flavors. No artificial preservatives. No artificial dyes. Per 1/3 box (unprepared): 250 calories. 1.5g sat fat, 8% DV. 570mg sodium, 24% DV. 6g sugars. See nutrition facts panel for as prepared. Even more reasons to love it. This box of Kraft macaroni & cheese dinner may look simple, but it actually contains some extraordinary things. Inside you'll find happy childhood memories, tons of blissful smiles, and our delicious elbow macaroni waiting to be covered with gooey, cheesy goodness. And now, there are a few things you won't find. Our mouthwatering mac and cheese now contains no artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes. Of course, it still has the great taste you know and love. Which means you can happily devour it bite by bite, until your bowl contains nothing at all. kraftmacandcheese.com. Kraft Heinz. This product sold by weight; not volume. Some settling of contents may have occurred during handling. Visit us at: kraftheinzcompany.com. 1-800-847-1997. Please have package available. Carton made from 100% recycled paperboard. Minimum 35% post-consumer content. ©Kraft Foods. Identifier 00021000658831 SKU/UPC 2100065883 Manufacturer Kraft Heinz Foods Company Brand Kraft

Hass Avocados, Large Size 1 ea Identifier 00000000042253 SKU/UPC 4225

HONEYCRISP APPLE Size lb Identifier 00000000032834 SKU/UPC 3283

Green Peppers Size 1 ea Identifier 00000000040655 SKU/UPC 4065

Bob Evans Pork Sausage, Patties, Original Size 16 oz Description Made with premium cuts of pork. US inspected and passed by Department of Agriculture. Bob Evans Sausage - 60 years. www.bobevans.com. For over 60 years Bob Evans has used the finest ingredients and set a standard of excellence. If you are not completely satisfied, please contact us for replacement or refund. For more information, please visit www.bobevans.com/guarantee. Visit us at www.bobevans.com for delicious recipe ideas! Identifier 00075900002003 SKU/UPC 7590000200 Manufacturer Bob Evans Farms Brand Bob Evans

Our Family Eggs, Grade A, Large Size 18 ct Description Perishable. Identifier 00070253699863 SKU/UPC 7025369986 Manufacturer Nash Fh Brand Our Family

Fresh Popped Popcorn Size 3 oz Identifier 00090939021252 SKU/UPC 9093902125

Broccoli Crowns Size lb Identifier 00280547000002 SKU/UPC 28054700000

Beef Round Bottom Roast Boneless Size lb Identifier 00260143000002 SKU/UPC 26014300000

Cumberland Gap Boneless Whole Ham Size lb Identifier 00260343000000 SKU/UPC 26034300000

McArthur Dairy DairyPure Milk, Reduced Fat, 2% Milkfat Size 64 oz Description Vitamin A & D. 37% less fat than regular milk. Fat reduced from 8 g to 5 g. Grade A. Pasteurized. Homogenized. Gluten free. Happy holidays! Our farmers pledge no artificial growth hormones (No significant difference has been shown in milk from cows treated with the artificial growth hormone rbST and non rbST treated cows). Backed by our five point purity promise. $1.00 off any half gallon of McArthur Egg Nog. See back for details. www.dairypure.com. Comments? 1-800-395-7004. Identifier 00041900076634 SKU/UPC 4190007663 Manufacturer Dean Foods Brand McArthur Dairy

Bob Evans Mashed Potatoes, Original Size 24 oz Description Serves 4-5. Made with real milk & butter. Made with 100% fresh potatoes. No artificial colors or flavors. Gluten free. Farm-fresh goodness. America's No. 1 refrigerated mashed potatoes (Source: IRI scan sales data total US 52 weeks ending August 7, 2016). Microwavable. Farm Fresh Ideas: Recipes, tips, tricks. Visit Bobevans.com/recipeclub to sign up! www.Bobevans.com. Bob Evans Farm-Fresh Goodness Pledge: Bob Evans opened his first sausage shop near his Ohio farm in 1948. He used the finest ingredients and set a standard of excellence. To this day, with over 500 restaurants and more than 100 grocery products, the Bob Evans brand lives up to the standard started over 60 years ago. If you are not completely satisfied, please contact us for a replacement or refund. For more information, please visit www.bobevans.com/guarantee. Bob Evans - 1918-2007. Made in USA. Identifier 00075900005264 SKU/UPC 7590000526 Manufacturer Bob Evans Farms Brand Bob Evans

Fresh & Soft Enriched Hot Dog Buns - 8 CT Size 8ct Description Fresh & Soft Enriched Hot Dog Buns. Per bun: 110 Calories. 0g Sat fat, 0% DV. 200mg Sodium, 9% DV. 2g Sugars. Net Wt 12 oz (340 g). Call: 1 855 755-BAKE (2253). Identifier 00071314041515 SKU/UPC 7131404151 Manufacturer Aunt Millie's Bakeries Brand Fresh & Soft

Buddig Original Beef Size 2 oz Description Contains up to 15% of a flavoring sodium. Smoked, chopped, pressed. Gluten free. 100 calorie pack. US inspected and passed by Department of Agriculture. Buddig Lunch Club: As a fourth generation, family-owned company, we take special pride in helping you turn everyday moments into new family traditions. Let us help you create your own with exclusive offers, coupons and recipes from the Buddig Lunch Club. Sign up now at buddig.com or by visiting us on Facebook. www.facebook.com/buddiglunchclub. 9 g protein. 0 g trans fat per serving. Questions or comments? Please call: 1-888-633-5684. 8:30 am-5:00 pm (CST). www.buddig.com. Product of USA. Identifier 00077400127132 SKU/UPC 7740012713 Manufacturer Carl Buddig Brand Buddig

Pepsi Soda - 12 CT Size 12 pk Description Pepsi Soda. Pepsi-Cola®. Per can: 150 calories. 0g sat fat, 0% DV. 30mg sodium, 1% DV. 41g sugars. 12 cans. 12-12 fl oz cans (144 fl oz). 12-355ml cans (4.26 L). Very low sodium. Caffeine content: 38mg/12 fl oz. Pepsi, Pepsi-Cola and the Pepsi Globe are registered trademarks of PepsiCo, Inc. Please recycle. www.pepsi.com. Identifier 00012000809941 SKU/UPC 1200080994 Manufacturer PepsiCo Brand Pepsi

Campbells Soup, Condensed, Chicken Noodle Size 10.75 oz Description 60 calories per 1/2 cup. Paris International Exposition: 1900. Inspected for wholesomeness by US Department of Agriculture. 100% recyclable. 100% delicious. Clip & earn 1 point for your school! Labels for Education. labelsforeducation.com. This Campbell's Chicken Noodle soup is made with 32 ft. of fresh egg noodles (14.75 and 50 oz. sizes use dry egg noodles) and other good, honest ingredients like lean chicken meat. It has no artificial flavors and is low in fat & cholesterol. Delicious goodness in every bite. Visit Our Web Site at: www.campbellsoup.com. Satisfaction guaranteed. If you have questions or comments, please call 1-800-257-8443. Please have code and date information from container. Visit Our Website at: www.campbellsoup.com. Steel - Please recycle where facilities available. Cooked with care in the USA. Identifier 00051000012517 SKU/UPC 5100001251 Manufacturer Campbell Soup Brand Campbells

Produce Onions, Yellow Size 3 lb Description US no.1. Product of USA. Identifier 00033383600024 SKU/UPC 3338360002 Manufacturer Produce Brand Produce

Blue Bonnet Vegetable Oil Spread, 53% Size 16 oz Description Everything's better with Blue Bonnet on it! Enjoy the smooth, buttery taste of Blue Bonnet. For over 60 years, consumers have trusted Blue Bonnet to deliver quality spreads at the right price. And you can trust Blue Bonnet to help you bake recipes that are sure to please, like these delicious chocolate chip cookies. 0 mg cholesterol (100% less cholesterol than butter). Per Serving (1 Tbsp): Blue Bonnet Stick (14 g): 70 calories; 8 g fat; 0 mg cholesterol. Butter (14 g): 100 calories; 11 g fat; 30 mg cholesterol. Food you love. Questions or comments? 1-800-988-7808. Satisfaction guaranteed. For delicious recipes, visit BlueBonnet.com. Identifier 00029000008229 SKU/UPC 2900000822 Manufacturer ConAgra Foods Brand Blue Bonnet

Our Family Butter Quarters Size 16 oz Identifier 00070253106583 SKU/UPC 7025310658

Mountain Dew Soda Size 12pk can Description Per Can: 170 calories; 0 g sat fat (0% DV); 60 mg sodium (3% DV); 46 g sugars. Low sodium. See unit container for manufacturer's identity. Caffeine Content: 54 mg/12 fl oz. mountaindew.com. Please recycle. Identifier 00012000809965 SKU/UPC 1200080996 Manufacturer PepsiCo Brand Mountain Dew

Pepsi Size 2 lt Description Pepsi. 150 calories per 12 fl oz serving. 2 L (2.1 qt). Manufactured by Independent Bottlers under the authority of Pepsico, Inc. Very low sodium. Caffeine content: 38mg/12 fl oz. Please recycle. Partially produced with genetic engineering. Product questions 1-800-433-2652. www.pepsi.com. Pepsi, Pepsi-Cola and the Pepsi Globe are registered trademarks of PepsiCo, Inc. Identifier 00012000002304 SKU/UPC 1200000230 Manufacturer PepsiCo Brand Pepsi

Pork Loin Mixed Chops Value Pk Size lb Identifier 00261210000000 SKU/UPC 26121000000

Russet Potato Size lb Identifier 00000000040723 SKU/UPC 4072

Red Peppers Size 1 ea Identifier 00000000046886 SKU/UPC 4688

Country Fresh Mushroom Mushrooms, Sliced Size 8 oz Description Scan code for recipes & more! www.cfmushroom.com. ChooseMyPlate.gov. Product of USA. Identifier 00033383676005 SKU/UPC 3338367600 Manufacturer Country Fresh Mushroom Brand Country Fresh Mushroom

Smithfield B I Half Spiral SmokedHam Size lb Identifier 00260347000006 SKU/UPC 26034700000

Mountain Dew Soda Size 20 oz Description 290 calories per bottle. Low sodium. Caffeine Content: 91 mg/20 fl oz. Mountaindew.com. Product questions? 1-800-433-2652. Please recycle. Identifier 00012000001314 SKU/UPC 1200000131 Manufacturer PepsiCo Brand Mountain Dew

Lay's Family Size! Potato Chips Classic Size 10 oz Description Lay's® Family Size! Potato Chips Classic. Brand. Net wt 10 oz (283.5 g). Guaranteed fresh: Until printed date or this snack's on us. Partially produced with genetic engineering. Frito Lay® good fun! It all starts with farm-grown potatoes cooked and seasoned to perfection. So Every Lay's® potato chip is perfectly crispy and full of fresh potato taste. Happiness in every Bite®. No artificial flavors. No preservatives. Gluten free. Questions or comments 1-800-352-4477 Mon-Fri 9:00AM to 4:30PM CT / email or chat at fritolay.com. ©2007 Frito-Lay North America, Inc. Identifier 00028400645492 SKU/UPC 2840064549 Manufacturer Frito-Lay, Inc. Brand Lay's

Lays Wavy Potato Chips, Original, Family Size! Size 9.5 oz Description Guaranteed fresh until printed date or this snack's on us. Questions or comments? 1-800-352-4477. Mon-Fri 9:00am to 4:30pm CT/email or chat at fritolay.com. Instant sweet & savory gratification. Lay's Wavy chips a lotta bit of yum in every bite. Lay's Wavy chips & Lay's dips. A match made in heaven. Smooth ranch & french onion dips. No artificial flavors. No preservatives. No MSG. Gluten free. SmartLabel: Scan for more food information. Connect with us. Facebook. Twitter. Identifier 00028400043892 SKU/UPC 2840004389 Manufacturer Frito Lay Brand Lays

Limes Size 1 ea Identifier 00000000040488 SKU/UPC 4048

Miller Chicken Boneless Skinless Breast Size lb Identifier 00260829000005 SKU/UPC 26082900000

Ahold Iceberg Lettuce Size ea Description Ahold Iceberg Lettuce. Identifier 00033383650203 SKU/UPC 3338365020 Manufacturer Ahold USA, Inc. Brand Ahold

Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix Size 8.5 oz Description Add egg and milk. Quality and value since 1930. America's favorite. Great products since 1930. Thanks for trying Jiffy! We've been making great muffin and baking mixes since the 1930's. So, when you are looking for delicious muffins, biscuits, desserts, or other great meal solutions, please think Jiffy! Howay Holmes, president Chelsea Milling Company. Partially produced with genetic engineering. www.jiffymix.com. Facebook: Find us on Facebook. Contact us at: 800-727-2460 Mon. - Fri. 8:00 am 4:30 pm EST. Packaged in recycled paperboard. Made in the USA. Identifier 00072486002205 SKU/UPC 7248600220 Manufacturer Chelsea Milling Brand Jiffy

Halos Orange Size 3 lb Description California mandarins pure goodness. Sweet. Seedless. Easy peel. Coated with vegetable and/or lac-resin based wax. Halosfun.com. Produce of USA. Identifier 00072240133817 SKU/UPC 7224013381 Manufacturer Wonderful Halos Brand Halos

My Premier Mustard Potato Salad Size lb Identifier 00270420000007 SKU/UPC 27042000000

Deli Dinners To Go - Hot Size 1 ea Identifier 00279109000000 SKU/UPC 27910900000

Seedless Holiday Grapes Size lb Identifier 00000000046350 SKU/UPC 4635

Mtn Dew Soda Citrus 2 Ltr Bottle Size 2 lt Description Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches with its one of a kind, bold taste. The original, the one that started it all...Mtn Dew. Intense refreshment. Open a cold bottle of Mtn Dew and refresh your taste buds. #DOTHEDEW #MTNDEW Identifier 00012000002335 SKU/UPC 1200000233 Manufacturer PEPSI Brand MOUNTAIN DEW

Beef Chuck Pot Roast Boneless Size lb Identifier 00260146000009 SKU/UPC 26014600000

Campbells Soup, Condensed, Tomato Size 10.75 oz Description 90 calories per 1/2 cup. Paris International Exposition: 1900. CampbellsKitchen.com. Recipes are a click away. Satisfaction guaranteed. If you have questions or comments, please call 1-800-257-8443. Please have code and date information from container. Visit Our Website at: www.campbellsoup.com. Steel - Please recycle where facilities available. For More Recipes, Visit: Campbell'sKitchen.com. Partially produced with genetic engineering. For information about GMO ingredients visit WhatsinMyFood.com. whatsinmyfood.com. Cooked with care in the USA. Identifier 00051000000118 SKU/UPC 5100000011 Manufacturer Campbell Soup Brand Campbells

STRAWBERRIES Size 16 oz Identifier 00853951002025 SKU/UPC 85395100202

Fried Chicken Breast Hot Size 1 ea Identifier 00279088000008 SKU/UPC 27908800000

Pepsi Cola, Diet Size 6 pk Description Classic diet Pepsi taste. Sugar free. Very low sodium, 35 mg or less per 240 ml (8 fl oz). Caffeine Content: 50 mg/16.9 fl oz. www.Pepsi.com. Product questions? 1-800-433-2652. Please recycle. 0 calories per bottle. Identifier 00012000171956 SKU/UPC 1200017195 Manufacturer PepsiCo Brand Pepsi

Our Family Distilled Water Size 128 oz Identifier 00070253287817 SKU/UPC 7025328781

Coca-Cola Bottle, 2 Liters Size 2 ltr Description Enjoy Coca-Cola’s crisp, delicious taste with meals, on the go, or to share. Serve ice cold for maximum refreshment. Identifier 00049000050103 SKU/UPC 4900005010 Manufacturer Coca Cola Brand Coca-Cola

OF JUMBO A EGGS DOZ * Size 1 dz Identifier 00070253699832 SKU/UPC 7025369983

Garelick Farms Dairy Pure Whole Milk Size 64 oz Description Garelick Farms® Dairy Pure® Whole Milk. Since 1931. Our farmers pledge: No artificial growth hormones*. Backed by our five point purity promise™. Vitamin D. Half gallon (1.89 L). Grade A. Pasteurized. Homogenized. Gluten free. *No significant difference has been shown in milk from cows treated with the artificial growth hormone rbST and non rbST treated cows. Comments Call: 1-800-395-7004. Visit: www.dairypure.com. Identifier 00041900076412 SKU/UPC 4190007641 Manufacturer Dean Foods Company Brand Garelick Farms

Red Seedless Grapes Size 1 lb Identifier 00000000040235 SKU/UPC 4023

Campbells Soup, Condensed, Cream of Mushroom Size 10.7 oz Description Great for cooking. 90 calories per 1/2 cup. Recipes are a click away. CampbellsKitchen.com. Labels for Education: Clip & earn 1 point for your school! labelsforeducation.com. For More Recipes, Visit: CampbellsKitchen.com. Satisfaction guaranteed. If you have questions or comments, please call 1-800-257-8443. Please have code and date information from container. Visit our Website at: www.campbellsoup.com. Steel: Please recycle where facilities available. Cooked with care in the USA. Identifier 00051000012616 SKU/UPC 5100001261 Manufacturer Campbell Soup Brand Campbells

Our Family Bar Cream Cheese Size 8 oz Identifier 00070253510007 SKU/UPC 7025351000

Pork Loin Boneless Chop Value Pack Size lb Identifier 00261201000002 SKU/UPC 26120100000

Beef 80% Lean Ground Value Pack Size lb Identifier 00261135000000 SKU/UPC 26113500000

Bi-Color Sweet Corn Size 1 ea Identifier 00000000045902 SKU/UPC 4590

Mountain Dew Diet Soda Size 16.9z/6p Description 5 calories per bottle. Low calorie Dew. Sugar free. Very low sodium, 35 mg or less per 240 ml (8 fl oz). Caffeine Content: 78 mg/16.9 fl oz. Mountaindew.com. Product questions? 1-800-433-2652. Please recycle. Identifier 00012000107351 SKU/UPC 1200010735 Manufacturer PepsiCo Brand Mountain Dew

Coca-Cola Fridge Pack Cans, 12 fl oz, 12 Pack Size 12 pack Description Enjoy Coca-Cola’s crisp, delicious taste with meals, on the go, or to share. Serve ice cold for maximum refreshment. Identifier 00049000028904 SKU/UPC 4900002890 Manufacturer The Coca-Cola Company Brand Coca-Cola

Kraft Singles Cheese Slices American - 16 CT Size 12 oz Description Kraft Singles Cheese Slices American. No artificial preservatives or flavors. Pasteurized prepared cheese product. 60 Calories per slice. Net Wt 12 oz (340 g). Always made with milk. Excellent source of calcium. Call us at:1-800-634-1984. Please have package available. visit us at: www.kraftcheese.com. © Kraft Foods. Identifier 00021000604647 SKU/UPC 2100060464 Manufacturer Kraft Heinz Foods Company Brand Kraft

Beef 80% Lean Ground Size lb Identifier 00260135000003 SKU/UPC 26013500000

BENZEL PRETZELS SNOWFLAKE Size 12 oz Identifier 00070415104020 SKU/UPC 7041510402

Tomatoes on the Vine Size 1 lb Description Truss Identifier 00000000046640 SKU/UPC 4664

Beef Loin Sirloin Steak Boneless Size lb Identifier 00260116000008 SKU/UPC 26011600000

Strawberries Size 16 oz Identifier 00850582002004 SKU/UPC 85058200200

Cool Whip Whipped Topping, Original Size 8 oz Description 25 calories per 2 tbsp. See nutrition information for saturated fat content. Fridge fresh for 2 weeks. Contains 0 g of lactose per serving. Identifier 00043000009536 SKU/UPC 4300000953 Manufacturer Kraft Foods Brand Cool Whip

Sugardale Ham Shank Portions Boneless Size lb Identifier 00260208000008 SKU/UPC 26020800000